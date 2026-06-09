Springfield single-vehicle crash leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

article

The Brief A driver is dead, and two passengers are in the hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Old Keene Mill Road near Tiverton Drive in Springfield on Tuesday afternoon. Two dogs were also inside the vehicle and were injured, and officials say one may need to be euthanized. Eastbound lanes of Old Keene Mill Road at Hunter Village Drive remain closed as crash reconstruction detectives work the scene.



UPDATE: All travel lanes have reopened. No delays are reported.

An adult female driver was killed and two adult male passengers were injured Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Old Keene Mill Road near Tiverton Drive in Springfield, according to Fairfax County Police.

What we know:

The crash was reported at 3:18 p.m. Police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. One passenger was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the second suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Photo courtesy of Fairfax County Police.

Investigators said the vehicle struck a guardrail, and crash reconstruction detectives are working to determine what led to the wreck.

Two dogs were also inside the vehicle and were injured. Officials said one may need to be euthanized. The animals are in the custody of animal personnel.

Eastbound lanes of Old Keene Mill Road at Hunter Village Drive remain closed as crash reconstruction detectives work the scene. Westbound lanes are getting by under police direction.

What you can do:

Officials urged drivers to use alternate routes due to significant delays in the area.