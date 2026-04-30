A loaded, semi‑automatic ghost gun was recovered from a 15‑year‑old student at St. Charles High School on Wednesday, according to the Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

School administrators and a school resource officer were alerted to the situation and found a Polymer 9mm handgun with no serial number tucked in the student’s waistband, authorities said.

The student also had a vape containing THC.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Loaded ghost gun recovered from student at St. Charles High School, sheriff says (Charles County Sheriff’s Office)

The Charles County Department of Juvenile Services was notified. The teen will be charged with possession of a dangerous weapon on school property, minor in possession of a firearm, possession of cannabis and other related offenses.

An investigation into why the student had the gun and how he obtained it is underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PFC Watkins at 301‑609‑3282, ext. 0721.