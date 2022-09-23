Guests robbed at gunpoint, assaulted at hotel near BWI airport: police

Authorities say three guests were robbed and one was assaulted by a person armed with a gun Thursday night at a hotel near the Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Officers say the attack happened around 11:30 p.m. at the Comfort Inn & Suites BWI Airport in the 6900 block of Baltimore Annapolis Boulevard in Linthicum.

Investigators say the victims told police they were rushed by a Black male wearing a black mask and armed with a handgun as they left their room. Officers say the suspect struck one of the victims in the head with the gun and forced all three back into the room where they were robbed.

The suspect fled on foot. The injured victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 410-222-6135 or 410-222-4700.