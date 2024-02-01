Groundhog Day 2024: Will Potomac Phil see his shadow?

He's back!

Potomac Phil, D.C.'s most famous marmot, is ready to make his prediction on whether we'll have six more weeks of a wacky winter or early spring.

The self-proclaimed "humble, unflinching prognosticator" will be at Dupont Circle Park bright and early (8:30 A.M.) Friday. He'll probably be hanging out next to a few gentlemen wearing top hats in front of the fountain.

Will Potomac Phil see his shadow this Groundhog Day?

Right after Phil makes his big weather proclamation, the party begins. According to the organizers, there will be polka music, coffee, and treats.

Before the celebration begins, November Project DC is hosting the "Potomac Phil 5K." Participants will run a route that is in the shape of a top hat around Dupont Circle.

That event begins at 6:30 a.m. at Connecticut and Q Street Northwest.

If you're ready for this winter season to be over, you're in luck. FOX 5 meteorologist Caitlin Roth says there's a chance for showers Friday morning, and it will be cloudy. The scattered showers in the morning should taper off to just a patchy drizzle by lunchtime.

The clouds should break for the sun to poke through as the day goes on. The highs are expected to be in the upper 40s, close to the lower 50s.

Just like in 2023, Potomac Phil probably won't see his shadow this year.

Will Punxsutawney Phil see his shadow?

If the FOX Forecast Center's "Shadow Cast" holds, Phil will not see his shadow, and spring will be closer than we think if the groundhog's prediction comes true.

The tradition of using Phil to predict the weather has existed since the 1880s. The Punxsutawney Groundhog Club claims their famous groundhog has been alive for so long because he drinks an "elixir of life," a secret recipe.

No shadows should appear in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania, at 7 a.m. EST Friday, Feb. 2, 2024. (FOX Weather)

According to the club, Phil takes a sip of this magical elixir during the Groundhog Picnic every summer, which gives him an extra seven years of life.

This year will be the 138th year of the Groundhog Day celebration in Punxsutawney.

Chris Oberholtz, with FOX Weather, helped contribute to this report.