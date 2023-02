D.C.'s stuffed groundhog Potomac Phil is calling for an early spring, and six more months of political gridlock.

Unlike his Pennsylvania counterpart, Punxsutawney Phil, Potomac Phil's handlers say he did not see his shadow and upcoming spring-like weather can be expected.

The annual tradition at DuPont Circle featured live accordion music, polka dancers, and a top list of D.C. VIPs.