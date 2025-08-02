article

The Brief North America’s largest chain of indoor water parks and resorts is offering steep discounts for one day only. Great Wolf Lodge’s annual 84-degree sale launches Aug. 4 with suites as low as $84. Great Wolf Lodge has 23 locations in the U.S. and Canada.



Great Wolf Lodge, the national chain of family-friendly indoor water parks and resorts, is launching its annual 84-degree sale for one day only, with suites as low as $84.

The sale name is a nod to the company’s promise that their indoor pools are always a comfortable 84 degrees.

Great Wolf Lodge 84-degree sale

By the numbers:

The indoor water park and resort, with 23 locations, is bringing back its annual sale on Monday, Aug. 4, offering deeply discounted rates for one day only. Guests who book that day can reserve rooms for as low as $84 per night for the first two people, with each additional guest just $24. Resort fees are included in the base price, and all guests get unlimited access to the water park.

READ MORE: Sluggish summer in Sin City: Las Vegas sees big drop in tourists

The promotion applies to stays between Aug. 5 and Dec. 18 at all U.S. Great Wolf Lodge locations. Bookings must be made online at greatwolf.com using promo code 84DEGREES. The offer is subject to availability and blackout dates, including Labor Day weekend.

Guests must be 21 or older to book, and a limited number of discounted rooms will be available during the sale.

What they're saying:

"This is Great Wolf Lodge’s biggest sale of 2025 and is perfect for families looking to save on a final summer getaway or look forward to some weatherproof fall and winter escapes," the company said in a statement.

READ MORE: Carnival Cruise Line’s 'new exclusive destination' opens

Great Wolf Lodge locations

Local perspective:

Great Wolf Lodge has 23 locations in the U.S. and Canada, including:

Grand Mound, Washington

Manteca, California

Anaheim, California

Salt River, Arizona

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Grapevine, Texas

Webster, Texas

Kansas City, Kansas

Bloomington, Minnesota

Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

Gurnee, Illinois

Traverse City, Michigan

Mason, Ohio

Sandusky, Ohio

Ontario, Canada

Fitchburg, Massachusetts

Mashantucket, Connecticut

Pocono Mountains, Pennsylvania

Perryville, Maryland

Williamsburg, Virginia

Concord, North Carolina

LaGrange, Georgia

Naples, Florida