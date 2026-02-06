Virginia Democrats release proposed new congressional district map

The Brief Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed a bill on Friday that will allow voters to decide on redistricting in the state. Democratic lawmakers have unveiled a new proposed congressional map that could significantly reshape the state’s political landscape. The newly proposed map could help Democrats gain up to four additional seats.



Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger signed a bill on Friday, sending four constitutional amendments to voters — one of which concerns congressional map redistricting.

The new lines:



Democratic lawmakers have unveiled a new proposed congressional map that could significantly reshape the state’s political landscape ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

One of the potential changes involves splitting Fairfax County into five congressional districts.

The Democratic lawmakers say this proposed map is a response to redistricting moves in other states — namely Texas — that could impact control of the U.S. House.

Virginia’s current congressional delegation includes six Democrats and five Republicans. The newly proposed map could help Democrats gain up to four additional seats.

What they're saying:

The plan would likely shift several congressional districts toward Democrats, but it still faces multiple steps, including court challenges and voter approval, before it could be used in 2026.

"One of the issues we have is we want to make sure these upcoming midterms and beyond are on an even playing field. And so, you know, we can sit back and be victims, or we can try to address this in a way that at least evens out the field," Rep. Suhas Subramanyam said.

"In a year where you know, a Republican went statewide, it is certainly not a nine, two or 10, one map for Democrats at all. And so I think this is actually, in many ways, a map that can reflect the electorate," Subramanyam went on to say.

Republicans have pushed back, challenging the legality. It is now up for review by the Virginia Supreme Court.

"We think it's pretty much an illegal and shameless action by the Democrats to try and silence over — not over half, but almost half of Virginia voters," said Rosie Oakley, First Vice Chair Fairfax Republicans.

Dig deeper:

When Virginia Gov. Abigail Spanberger signed the bill allowing the mid-decade redistricting proposal, she said it’s a temporary and responsive measure.

"Everything has been very much loaded to either favor Republicans or Democrats," said Chapman Rackaway, a political science and sociology professor at Radford University. "No one's looking at this through a lens of equity or fairness, and everyone's looking for, ‘what can we advantage ourselves the most with in 2026?"

Voters will ultimately decide, but this could give Democrats 10-1 representation in the House.