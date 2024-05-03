Expand / Collapse search

3-year-old girl shot in Southeast DC neighborhood: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  May 3, 2024 10:34pm EDT
Washington, D.C.
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - A 3-year-old girl was shot in the District Friday night after gunshots rang out in a Southeast neighborhood. 

A D.C. police spokesperson told FOX 5 that the young victim was not conscious or breathing when officers showed up at 24th and Irving St. SE just after 9 p.m. 

The 3-year-old was flown to a hospital, the spokesperson said, but her condition has not been disclosed.

Image 1 of 2

 

FOX 5 saw a massive police presence gathering in the community. Detectives are currently investigating the incident. 

This is a developing story.  Check back with FOX 5 for more updates. 



 