9-month-old tests positive for fentanyl, grandmother and aunt charged in infants death: police

Police arrested and charged two women for their involvement in the murder of a 9-month-old infant in Spotsylvania.

The Spotsylvania 911 Center received a call about a 9-month-old female not breathing from a residence in the 6500 block of Venison Drive. First responders arrived within a minute and performed life-saving measures.

According to authorities, the infant was transported to an area hospital and later flown by medics to VCU Children’s Hospital in Richmond, VA. It was later learned from doctors that the infant tested positive for fentanyl and was in critical condition.

Police served search warrants on the house and seized multiple suspected narcotics. On the day of the incident, the mother of the 9-month-old dropped three of her children off at the family member’s home. A fourth child who was a close relative was also present in the house and later tested positive for cocaine.

The 9-month-old child died on Sunday, December 3. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Police charged the infant’s grandmother and aunt for the following charges.

