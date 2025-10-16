Government Shutdown: Senate Democrats expected to reject funding bill for 10th time Thursday

The Brief Senate Democrats plan to block the funding bill again Thursday over health care demands. "No Kings" protests are set to draw thousands to DC despite the shutdown. A judge has temporarily halted federal worker firings, citing political motives.



Senate Democrats are expected to reject a stopgap spending bill for the tenth time Thursday as they continue to demand that Congress address health care benefits before reopening the government.

The Senate’s repeated votes on the funding bill have become a daily routine. At times, it’s been the only item on the chamber’s agenda.

Meanwhile, House Republicans have left Washington entirely. The standoff has stretched past two weeks, leaving hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed and many more without a guaranteed paycheck.

Democrats say they won’t support a funding deal until Congress guarantees an extension of subsidies for health plans sold through Affordable Care Act marketplaces. They warn that millions of Americans, including small business owners, farmers, and contractors, could face steep premium hikes when new rates are released over the next few weeks.

With a November 1 deadline looming in most states, Democrats believe voters will pressure Republicans to come to the table.

"No Kings" protests scheduled despite shutdown

Large anti-climb fencing is going up around the White House complex on Thursday ahead of the "No Kings" protests.

The protests, by opponents of President Donald Trump’s administration, are expected to draw between 100,000 and 200,000 people to the nation’s capital.

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says there are a few gates at Lafayette Park, but by Saturday these will probably be locked and closed.

The No King's movement has thousands of events planned across the country with one of the flagship events planned for Pennsylvania Avenue. The demonstration was planned prior to the government shutdown, but organizers say the events of the last few months have given it even more meaning.

Judge stops fed worker firings

A federal judge in San Francisco has ordered the Trump administration to stop firing federal workers during the ongoing government shutdown.

The judge said the layoffs appear politically motivated and poorly justified, according to the Associated Press. In her ruling Wednesday.

The judge believes evidence will ultimately show the cuts were unlawful and exceeded the administration’s authority.