Government Shutdown 2025 Update: SNAP benefits, WIC, Head Start and military pay

As the federal shutdown approaches the one-month mark, Americans are feeling the impact of lost funding and closed programs. States are rushing to fill gaps in food aid and early childhood services, while military families brace for missed paychecks.

Some federal workers have already missed weeks of pay, and now the funds that kept key programs going are nearly gone. Nearly a month into the shutdown, new complications are piling up as Congress remains deadlocked on a funding deal.

Here’s what millions of Americans could face in the week ahead:

SNAP benefits

Funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, known as SNAP, is set to run out Saturday amid the ongoing government shutdown. The food assistance program helps 42 million Americans cover grocery costs.

On Tuesday, D.C. Attorney General Brian Schwalb joined 22 attorneys general and three governors Tuesday in suing the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Secretary Brooke Rollins, accusing them of unlawfully suspending SNAP.

In September, President Donald Trump’s Department of Agriculture said it planned to use $5 billion to keep SNAP benefits flowing during the shutdown. But in a memo last week they said the funds couldn’t legally be used that way. It also noted that a separate $23 billion reserve is already supporting other programs and shouldn’t be diverted.

The agency says SNAP debit cards used to buy groceries won’t be reloaded after Nov. 1.

WIC Special Supplemental Nutrition Program

Another food aid program serving millions of low-income mothers and young children got a funding boost to stay open through October, but money could run out by Nov. 8.

The Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children—known as WIC—helps more than 6 million low-income mothers, young children, and expectant parents buy nutritious staples like fruits, vegetables, low-fat milk, and infant formula.

The WIC program was at risk of running out of money in October due to the shutdown, prompting the Trump administration to reallocate $300 million to keep it going, but only for a few weeks.

Head Start

More than 130 Head Start preschool programs will miss out on their annual federal grants Nov. 1 if the shutdown continues, according to the National Head Start Association.

Head Start centers are scrambling to figure out how long they can stay open, with nearly all their funding coming from the federal government. The program offers education and child care to the nation’s most vulnerable preschoolers.

With new grants on hold, about half a dozen Head Start programs missed expected federal payments on Oct. 1 but have stayed open using dwindling reserves or local government support. In total, more than 65,000 Head Start seats nationwide could be at risk.

Military pay

On Friday, 1.3 million active-duty service members could miss a paycheck if the shutdown continues. Earlier this month, the Trump administration shifted $8 billion from military research and development to cover payroll. But it’s unclear whether the Trump administration is willing, or able, to redirect funds again.

Last week, the Pentagon confirmed it accepted an anonymous $130 million donation to help pay troops during the shutdown which was a small boost compared to the billions needed to cover military payroll.