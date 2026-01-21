Gov. Wes Moore unveils $1.5T Maryland budget with no tax hikes, major cuts
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Faced with a $1.5 trillion budget, Maryland Governor Wes Moore is pledging to balance the state budget — but not with tax hikes or fee increases.
The governor took the wraps off his newly proposed budget in Annapolis on Wednesday.
He says the plan protects public safety, lowers costs, and strengthens the state’s economy — without raising taxes or fees.
But it also includes nearly $900 million in cuts and uses cost-shifting measures in order to eliminate that projected $1.5 billion cash shortfall.
What they're saying:
He asked Democrats and Republicans to come together on the plan.
"There’s more work to do. This has to be a time and a budget that focuses on both protecting our values and making life more affordable for the people of Maryland," said Moore.
Maryland Republicans blasted the proposal, saying it relies on one-time "quick fixes" by shifting money around, rather than addressing structural issues causing Maryland’s budget to constantly face deficit.