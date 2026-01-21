Expand / Collapse search

DC marks first homicide of 2026

By
Updated  January 21, 2026 1:12pm EST
    • A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in Northeast D.C.
    • Police say it marks the city’s first homicide of 2026.
    • Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.

WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C., recorded its first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Northeast.

What we know:

Authorities say the shooting happened just after midnight in the 1300 block of Varnum Street. Officers responding to a report of gunfire found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The District recorded 127 homicides in 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Metropolitan Police Department. 

