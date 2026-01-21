DC marks first homicide of 2026

The Brief A man was shot and killed early Wednesday in Northeast D.C. Police say it marks the city’s first homicide of 2026. Investigators are asking anyone with information to contact them.



Washington, D.C., recorded its first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Northeast.

What we know:

Authorities say the shooting happened just after midnight in the 1300 block of Varnum Street. Officers responding to a report of gunfire found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

The District recorded 127 homicides in 2025.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.

