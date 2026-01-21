DC marks first homicide of 2026
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C., recorded its first homicide of 2026 after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday in the Northeast.
What we know:
Authorities say the shooting happened just after midnight in the 1300 block of Varnum Street. Officers responding to a report of gunfire found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.
The District recorded 127 homicides in 2025.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202‑727‑9099 or text 50411.
