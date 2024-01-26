Gov. Wes Moore bets on Baltimore businesses ahead of Ravens AFC championship game

Maryland Governor Wes Moore is betting on Baltimore local businesses ahead of the Ravens vs. Chiefs AFC championship game this Sunday.

The DMV is filled with excitement and support of the Ravens ahead of the big game, which is expected to draw a large crowd to the area.

In the sport of friendly camaraderie, Maryland Governor Moore and Kansas Governor Laura Kelly have placed a bet to support local businesses. Gov. Moore is wagering crab pies from Crust By Mack Bake House, a Baltimore-based Black-owned business. While Governor Kelly is wagering steaks from Creekstone Farms, an Arkansas City-based premium beef and pork producer.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Governor Kelly’s Chiefs to Baltimore for the AFC Championship this weekend," said Gov. Moore. "Governor Kelly has an incredible record when it comes to these bets—but I think our Ravens, led by this year’s undoubted MVP Lamar Jackson, are going to break the streak this year! And, if they do, we’ll be enjoying some Creekstone Farms steaks from Kansas, courtesy of the governor!"

"I appreciate Governor Moore’s hospitality but hope he doesn’t regret offering a welcoming hand after the Chiefs beat the Baltimore Ravens this weekend," said Gov. Laura Kelly. "With six straight AFC Championship appearances, it’s clear Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce are winners, and I’m confident I’ll be enjoying some Crust by Mack’s crab pies very soon."

This game has some fans wondering, will Taylor Swiftly trail the Chiefs to Baltimore? Swifties have high anticipation that the star will make an appearance at the game in support of her boyfriend, Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce. The verdict is still up on whether we can expect an appearance, but that hasn't stopped people from having some fun creating memes of Swift's potential arrival.

The winner of Sunday’s game will head to Super Bowl LVIII to play the winner of the NFC Championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada on Feb. 11, and Ravens fans are convinced MVP Lamar Jackson will carry them to that big game.

The city of Baltimore hasn't hosted this game since January 1971, when the Colts beat the Oakland Raiders.