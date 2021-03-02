Gov. Abbott ends statewide mask mandate, fully reopens all Texas businesses

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott anounced Tuesday that statewide pandemic restrictions put in place last year, including his statewide mask mandate and capacity restrictions, will end on March 10.

"It is now time to open Texas 100%," Abbott said. "Every business that wants to open should be open."

Abbott made the announcement while visiting small business owners in Lubbock. He said for nearly half a year most businesses have been open at only 50-75% capacity.

His new executive order effective next Wednesday allows all businesses of any type to open at 100% capacity and rescinds his previous order requiring Texans to cover their faces.

Texans have been required to cover their faces in public since this past July when the coronavirus outbreak continued to worsen. At the time, Dallas County was reporting about 700 new COVID-19 cases per day compared to the 309 reported on Tuesday.

RELATED: North Texas vaccination sites to receive Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine

Advertisement

Abbott has said he's optimistic about the increasing availability of vaccines across the state. So far 5.7 million vaccines have been administered in the state.

Plus, the governor said Texans now know how to protect themselves and have access to antibiotic treatments for the virus.

"Despite these changes remember this, removing state mandates does not end personal responsibility personal vigilance is still needed to contain COVID it’s just that now state mandates are no longer needed," he said.

Businesses can still choose to operate at a limited capacity or require masks. And if hospitalizations in a region rise about 15% for seven straight days, a county judge may use COVID-19 mitigation strategies in their county.

However, Abbott said counties cannot jail or impose penalties on those who fail to wear a face mask.

Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley said before Abbott's announcement he would have liked to see Abbott wait to lift the mask order until after spring break. But after Abbott's press conference, Whitley immediately rescinded the county executive order on mask wearing.

Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins immediately slammed Abbott for his decision.

"On the day 25 new deaths raise @DallasCountyTx death toll above 3k, @GovAbbott lifted all his state orders designed to protect you and those you care about from #COVID19," Jenkins tweeted, encouraging county residents to listen to health experts and continue to wear a mask.

The nation's top health experts have urged states not to get ahead of themselves by rolling back protective measures too early.

"At this level of cases, with variants spreading, we stand to completely lose the hard-earned ground we have gained. These variants are a very real threat to our people and our progress. Now is not the time to relax the critical safeguards that we know can stop the spread of COVID-19 in our communities, not when we are so close," said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

RELATED: US states are easing COVID-19 restrictions too early, medical experts say

Nearly two million Texans have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But with children not eligible and many adults refusing to get the shots, Texas may not reach what's called "herd immunity" for a long time.

Experts have said Americans may need to continue wearing masks in public into next year regardless of how many people get the vaccine.

RELATED: WHO official says it’s ‘premature,’ ‘unrealistic’ to think COVID-19 pandemic will be over by end of year