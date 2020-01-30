Good Counsel High School has 2 alumni playing in the Super Bowl

Some football fans in our area will have two extra reasons to root for the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Two former players from Our Lady of Good Counsel High School in Olney will take to the field against the San Francisco 49ers.

Coach Bob Milloy has the title of the winningest head football coach in Maryland, but this weekend he hopes to add another win to his legacy. In what's a first for Montgomery County's Our Lady of Good Counsel High School, two of his former players are Chiefs.

Linebacker Dorian O'Daniel and cornerback Kendall Fuller will play the 49ers in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

"Down deep inside you hope you have a small part in it," said Milloy. "Very proud. Just great kids and great players and to have two of them from the same year play on the same team in the super bowl. I don’t think that happens very often."

O'Daniel and Fuller both graduated in 2013. In 2009, they were on a team with two other players who ended up later going to play in Super Bowls.

Current head coach Andy Stefanelli coached both players when they were freshmen.

"Dorian was one heck of a running back back in high school," said Stefanelli.

"With Kendall you just kind of knew his sense for the game and just how he practiced and worked out. Everything he did was just first rate," he said.

Both coaches hope their guidance on and off the field will help lead to a Chief's win on Sunday.

Coach Stefanelli says these players have recently demonstrated commitment to the community by hosting a camp for underprivileged you this summer.