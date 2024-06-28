Golden Girls Pop-Up bar and other things to do in DC, Maryland & Virginia

Thank you for being a friend, and this weekend you can travel down the road to a Golden Girls-themed pop-up bar in D.C.

Here's everything you need to know and things to do in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ THE GOLDEN GIRLS -- Season 1 -- Pictured: (l-r) Bea Arthur as Dorothy Petrillo Zbornak, Rue McClanahan as Blanche Devereaux, Estelle Getty as Sophia Petrillo, Betty White as Rose Nylund-- Photo by: Herb Ball/NBCU Photo Bank

Enjoy the last weekend of the Golden Girls Pop-Up Bar. Q Street at Hank's Dupont Circle has been transformed into a vintage oasis, paying homage to Blanche, Dorothy, Rose, and Sophia. Attendees can enjoy tasty cocktails like the St. Olaf Spritz, Picture It!, Sicily, How About a Slice of Cheesecake?, Shady Pines Ma, The Stanley, and Blanche Was a Baddie.

The Smithsonian Folklife Festival, established in 1967, honors contemporary living cultural traditions and celebrates those who practice and sustain them. This festival takes place every summer on the National Mall, with free performances, workshops, demonstrations, and other activities.

The Washington Spirits will be taking on the North Carolina Courage on Saturday night at Audi Field. This will be their first match up of the season. The team hopes to maintain their six-game winning streak.

Arlington is kicking off its third annual Pride Festival at Long Bridge Park. The festival will feature food, drag performances, wellness activities, and a dance party. The event takes place on Saturday from 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.