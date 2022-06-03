GoFundMe campaign raises thousands for 9-year-old shot while playing in Woodbridge

Community members are coming together to raise money for a 9-year-old girl who was shot while playing in her Woodbridge, Virginia neighborhood.

According to a GoFundMe page set-up by her mother, the girl remains in critical condition with a bullet lodged in her spine after undergoing numerous surgeries. As of Friday morning, the fundraiser has collected more than $23,000 for the girl and her family.

The shooting happened on May 24 as the girl was playing outside with friends along Gatehouse Terrace in Woodbridge. A neighbor's security camera captured the shooting.

In the video, several children can be seen playing behind a group of vehicles while a group of teens passes by across the street. A vehicle then drives through the parking area just before shots are fired toward another car, causing the group of children to scatter and the young victim to fall to the ground.

Police arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection with the shooting two days after it happened. He has been charged with aggravated malicious wounding, attempted malicious wounding, shooting at an occupied vehicle, use of a firearm in commission of felony, and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Police said the shooting was not random and that the shooter did not intend the girl to be the target.