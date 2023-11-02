Glen Burnie officer observes 2 masked suspects exiting Walgreens after robbery

While conducting a proactive commercial business check of a Walgreens in Glen Burnie, an officer observed two masked suspects exiting the store with several large duffel bags.

The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old William Russell Schlick of Halethorpe, Maryland, 39-year-old Michael Anthony Prosper of Glen Burnie, and 56-year-old Carl Antonio Hunter of Baltimore. According to police, the two suspects rushed out of a Walgreens located in the area of 7900 block of Crain Highway on Nov. 1 and attempted to flee into an awaiting Nissan SUV.

The store manager immediately ran out of the store, chasing after the suspects and announcing that a robbery occurred. Responding officers conducted an investigative traffic stop in the area of Crain Hwy and Route 97, where the three suspects were detained.

Officers say the suspects were confronted in the act of stealing several items from the store when they announced a robbery and threatened the manager while continuing to load items before fleeing.



