Glen Burnie mom charged after 2-year-old dies from opioid overdose

A Glen Burnie mom has been charged in the death of her two-year-old child, the Anne Arundel County Police Department says.

Police were called to a home in the 8000 block of Winding Wood Road in Glen Burnie around 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 17 for a report of an unresponsive child.

When emergency services responded, they found the toddler lying face down inside of the home.

The child was rushed to the hospital and was later pronounced deceased. The toddler’s remains were then transported to the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Homicide detectives responded to investigate the toddler’s death.

The toxicology report later showed that the child had opioids in their system.

The child’s mother was subsequently charged with involuntary manslaughter, child neglect, reckless endangerment, and related charges.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. Homicide detectives ask anyone with additional information to call 410-222-4731.



