Gift ideas for everyone on your list this holiday season for under $25

Still looking for that perfect gift, but don't want to break the bank? FOX 5 has you covered with fun and thoughtful gift ideas for under $25!

For the reader

Make it personal with an embroidered corner bookmark for that person in your life who can never put down their book. They'll always think of you when flipping to their bookmarked page!

For the purse-obsessed

When there's no hook to hang your purse when you go to the bathroom, sit down for lunch, etc., the Bagnet comes to the rescue! Simply attach it to your purse and the magnet does the rest.

For the golfer

Magnets aren't just for purses – they're for golf bags too! Use this magnetic towel during your next 18 holes and never lose track of it.

For the Diet Coke friend

We all have that friend that always has a can in their hand, so make sure their fingers stay nice and warm (and cute) all year long! These coozies come in a variety of wardrobe options, so pick your favorite.

For the cereal lover

Take your breakfast on the go and never let your cereal get soggy again! The CrunchCup is a great gift for busy parents, hungry kids or late-night snackers!

For the kid who loves storytime

Elevate the nighttime routine by making storytime magical for the kid in your life whose imagination runs wild. Moonlite lets you choose from dozens of options including Disney, Eric Carle and more!

For the playful cat owner

Let your friend give their favorite feline a sense of adventure with or without leaving their house. This tiny tent will make any cat look even cuter (if that's possible!)

For the person who’s always cold

Don't let a cold noggin slow you down this winter! No matter how chilly your friends always are, this heated beanie will keep them warm.

For the person who loves s’mores

Bring the bonfire with you (marshmallows, chocolate and graham crackers not included). This portable fire pit will make anyone the life of the party. Plus, they're made locally in Maryland!

For the D.C. networker

This gift is really for anyone in D.C. because who isn't networking here? Make it easier than ever for your friends to share their professional information with this sleek business card, and maybe even help them get their dream job!

For the trendy nail art friend

We've all seen those elaborate nail art designs on Instagram, but manicures can be expensive. Give the gift of perfect nails for a fraction of what they cost at the salon!

Want more gift ideas? Check out our gift guides for under $50 and under $100!