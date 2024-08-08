Giant pandas make debut at San Diego Zoo; DC expects pair by end of 2024

Two giant pandas from China are making their debut at their new home at the San Diego Zoo.

The pandas, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao, arrived on June 27 and spent last month acclimating to their new habitat.

Yun Chuan is a nearly 5-year-old male. Xin Bao is a nearly 4-year-old female. They are the first to enter the United States in 21 years.

In May, it was announced that two new giant pandas will be coming to D.C.’s Smithsonian's National Zoo from China. The pair of pandas are expected in the nation’s capital by the end of 2024 and are named Bao Li and Qing Bao.

The National Zoo sent their three giant pandas, Mei Xiang, Tian Tian and their cub Xiao Qi Ji back to China last year marking the end of an era that began over 50 years ago and saw millions fall in love with the adorable and captivating bears.

Qing Bao (left) and Bao Li (right) will take over the panda house at the Smithsonian’s National Zoo before the end of the year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report