Giant panda cub continues to grow as public votes on name

The giant panda cub at the National Zoo is growing up quickly as evidenced by a checkup with medical staff on Wednesday morning.

The cub, who was born roughly 12 weeks ago, is now one step closer to being named after the zoo put the question to a vote for the public to choose. The options are Fu Zai, Xiao Qi ji, Xing Fu and Zai Zai. You can cast your vote for your favorite name here.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Voting is open now through Friday, Nov. 20. The zoo will announce the chosen name on Nov. 23.

RELATED STORIES:

National Zoo's Mei Xiang gives birth to giant panda cub

Advertisement

National Zoo's giant panda cub takes 'field trips' with mom Mei Xiang

National Zoo's giant panda cub gaining weight at two months old​​​​​​​