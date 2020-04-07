Giant Food to limit amount of customers in stores amid COVID-19 pandemic

article

Giant Food will now limit the number of customers allowed to shop inside its stores starting this Thursday.

Giant did not say how many people would be allowed in at any given time, but the company says it will reduce store capacity to just 20 percent in response to the coronavirus outbreak

The company sent the following information in a news release Tuesday:

• One-Way Aisle Traffic: Giant is implementing one-way aisle traffic across all stores to support social distancing and improve the flow of customer traffic. Arrow markers on the floor will designate traffic direction throughout the aisles and associates will be available to point customers in the correct directions. Signage will also be available in store to remind customers to observe six feet of distance from others. Shoppers will begin to see the new policy starting today.

• Store Capacity Limits: Beginning April 9, Giant is also implementing a customer count limit in its stores. Occupancy will be limited to 20% of each specific store’s overall capacity taking into consideration shelving and display fixtures. To manage customer occupancy limits, an associate will be stationed at the front entrance tracking shopper flow. Signage will be placed at front entrances communicating the updated occupancy limits. We appreciate our customers’ cooperation and encourage them to shop with as few family members as possible.

