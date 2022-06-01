‘Ghost gun’ registration now required in Maryland

Maryland is now requiring owners of ghost guns, the privately made firearms without serial numbers, to have those weapons registered.

Beginning June 1, anyone who possesses non-serialized firearms, including unfinished frames or receivers, will need to have them marked with a personal identification number. The deadline for compliance is March 1, 2023.

The identification numbers can be obtained by any authorized Federal Firearms Licensee.

After June 1, 2022, Maryland officials say all firearms must be imprinted with a serial number or personal identification number before a person can sell, offer to sell or transfer a firearm.

Anyone who receives a non-serialized firearm, including unfinished frames or receivers, through inheritance after June 1, 2022, will also be required to comply by the 30th day after inheriting the firearm.

Authorities say firearms marked in this manner are required to be registered with the Maryland State Police via the Licensing Portal and will be subject to a full background investigation.

"After June 1, 2022, it is illegal to purchase an unfinished frame or received until federal law requires the serialization of unfinished frames or receivers by a federally licensed manufacturer or importer in compliance with all federal laws and regulations applicable to the manufacture and import of firearms," Maryland officials say.

Violators are subject to up to two years in jail and a $10,000 fine.

HOW TO REGISTER:

Senate Bill 387 (Untraceable Firearms) can be viewed on the Maryland General Assembly website by clicking here: SB 387. Additional information and registration procedures will be forthcoming.

For further information, please visit our website by clicking: Maryland State Police Licensing Division. For questions, contact the Licensing Division at msp.firearmsregistration@maryland.gov. Regulated Firearms Dealers may contact the Licensing Division using the LiveHelp feature within the Licensing Portal.