Germantown Marine killed in attack on ISIS stronghold

The military announced on Tuesday that a Germantown Marine suffered fatal wounds in an operation against ISIS over the weekend.

According to the U.S. Marines, Capt. Moises Navas of Germantown and Gunnery Sgt. Diego Pongo of California were killed while assisting Iraqi forces in a mission against an ISIS stronghold on Sunday.

Both men were 34-years-old.

Navas leaves behind his wife, daughter, three sons, parents, and brother.

Navas enlisted in 2004.

His personal decorations include the Purple Heart, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal, the Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal, Combat Action Ribbon, two Good Conduct Medals, and the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, the Humanitarian Service Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and four Sea Service Deployment Ribbons.

