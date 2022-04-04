Georgetown University student sexually assaulted by burglar in his DC home: police

DC Police are searching for the person responsible for breaking into a Georgetown University student's home and sexually assaulting him near Georgetown just weeks after a similar incident occurred along the U Street corridor.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect who entered an occupied home in the 3500 block of O Street NW around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Once inside, the suspect approached the sleeping victim, a male student at Georgetown University, according to police.

The victim awakened to the suspect attempting to engage in unwanted sexual contact with the victim. The suspect then fled the scene with property belonging to the victim.

The suspect has been described as a 20 to 35-year-old white male, approximately 5’8" in height and wearing a red, white, and blue beanie with a pom-pom-like ball on top.

Georgetown University sent out a message to students and staff Sunday morning reading in part:

"It is reported that the victim, a Georgetown University student, awoke to find an unidentified individual in his residence touching him in a sexual manner. The intruder, described by the victim as a fair-complexioned male, approximately 5'8", wearing a dark jacket, sweatpants and a red, white and blue beanie hat, ran out of the house. There is no last known direction of travel. The MPD crime scene unit found no signs of forced entry and no personal items were taken."

On March 25, a northwest D.C. woman says she was sexually assaulted by a stranger while sleeping in her own bed. FOX 5 spoke exclusively with the woman who lives along the U Street corridor.

The woman says she went to sleep around midnight Friday but was awoken at 3 a.m. "I woke up and felt someone's hand, someone touching me," the woman told reporter David Kaplan, "I was like, quickly, who are you, still kind of like half asleep. And then panic set in."

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the text tip line at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.