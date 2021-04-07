Georgetown Transformers owner says the battle isn’t over

The Optimus Prime and Bumblebee statues at the center of a controversy in Georgetown may have suffered a setback – but their owner has vowed to battle on.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Two Transformers statues center of debate in historic Georgetown

Georgetown University scientist Dr. Newton Howard says the Old Georgetown Board has ordered him to obtain a permit to display the statues outside his home on Prospect Street, but he’s met with hurdles all along the way.

READ MORE: Iconic Blues Alley Jazz location in Georgetown up for sale

Howard says he’s been told he must obtain permit to display them, but the process has become so labyrinthine, he’s hiring an attorney.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Advertisement

The Georgetown University brain scientist insists, however, that the fight isn’t over.

He says the statues will remain out front while he continues to pursue the required permid.

According to Howard, he placed the giant Transformers outside his home because visitors – especially children – really liked them.

"I felt that in the times that we’re in – being incubated in your own house and what not – it would be nice to have an iconic thing for the kids to enjoy as they walk by and what not," Howard said.

Howard argues that the Transformers have simply replaced planters that were outside the house "long before" he bought it.

