Georgetown to test fully vaccinated students, staff for COVID-19
WASHINGTON - Georgetown University will begin testing students and staff – even those who are fully vaccinated – for COVID-19, according student newspaper The Hoya.
The tests will reportedly begin in "early September."
In addition, regardless of vaccination status, people going to class or work on the campus will be required to fill out a COVID-19 Daily Check-in survey.
Georgetown – along with American University – announced in April that all on-campus students must be vaccinated.
The testing policy comes amid a surge in cases nationwide – accelerated by the arrival of the Delta variant.
Health officials maintain that the percentage of breakthrough cases amid the vaccinated are a fraction of the total cases.
The uptick of cases, they say, is almost entirely among the unvaccinated.
