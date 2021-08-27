Georgetown to test fully vaccinated students, staff for COVID-19

Georgetown University will begin testing students and staff – even those who are fully vaccinated – for COVID-19, according student newspaper The Hoya.

The tests will reportedly begin in "early September."

READ MORE: COVID-19 vaccine efficacy wanes under delta variant, study shows

In addition, regardless of vaccination status, people going to class or work on the campus will be required to fill out a COVID-19 Daily Check-in survey.

Georgetown – along with American University – announced in April that all on-campus students must be vaccinated.

READ MORE: Companies begin introducing vaccine mandates rather than offering incentives

The testing policy comes amid a surge in cases nationwide – accelerated by the arrival of the Delta variant.

Health officials maintain that the percentage of breakthrough cases amid the vaccinated are a fraction of the total cases.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The uptick of cases, they say, is almost entirely among the unvaccinated.

Advertisement



