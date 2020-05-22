Georgetown men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

article

Georgetown University men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing announced on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The legendary Hoyas and New York Knicks center said he made the announcement in order to emphasize the seriousness of the pandemic.

“I wanted to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will get through this,” Ewing said.

According to a statement from Georgetown Athletics, Ewing is isolated at a local hospital, where he is being treated.

They say Ewing is the only member of the basketball program who has tested positive.

