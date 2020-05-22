Expand / Collapse search

Georgetown men's basketball coach Patrick Ewing tests positive for COVID-19

Published 
Georgetown Hoyas Basketball
FOX 5 DC
article

NBA Hall of Famer and former Georgetown Hoyas player Patrick Ewing is introduced as the Georgetown Hoyas' new head basketball coach at John Thompson Jr. Athletic Center on April 5, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON - Georgetown University men’s basketball coach Patrick Ewing announced on Friday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The legendary Hoyas and New York Knicks center said he made the announcement in order to emphasize the seriousness of the pandemic.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

“I wanted to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines. I’ll be fine and we will get through this,” Ewing said.

According to a statement from Georgetown Athletics, Ewing is isolated at a local hospital, where he is being treated.

RELATED: Patrick Ewing not watching 'The Last Dance' after historic battles with Michael Jordan, Bulls

They say Ewing is the only member of the basketball program who has tested positive.

WATCH LIVE ON YOUR MOBILE DEVICE