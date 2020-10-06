Georgetown football player accused in DC homicide remains in custody pending appeal decision

A former Georgetown football player accused of murder in D.C. will remain in custody pending an appeal decision, authorities confirmed Tuesday.

Court documents updated this afternoon say Dijon Williams' bond was not executed and a federal judge official tells FOX 5 he remains in custody pending the appeal to the release on bond the judge approved.

READ MORE: Georgetown University football player accused of murder, arrested in Georgia

According to documents, prosecutors believe they “have a very strong case” against Williams, and he constitutes “a danger to the community.”

Williams was arrested in the Atlanta area on a warrant for the July 21 murder of Nurudeen Thomas in the 4100 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

D.C. prosecutors say Williams was trying to rob Thomas when he shot and killed him over the summer.

Advertisement

He faces charges including first-degree murder while armed.

According to prosecutors, Williams had withdrawn his enrollment from Georgetown at the beginning of the summer and had not been seen on campus since.

READ MORE: DC police close case into Georgetown University basketball players, make no arrests

They say his roommate had “recently got in trouble” related to drugs, and rumors were circulating that Williams was also wrapped up in “narcotics activity.”

Williams had left the D.C. area on July 19 to return to Georgia, but then traveled back to the District for a few days.

He then returned to Georgia on July 21 – the day after Thomas’ murder.

If Williams is freed on bond, a judge stipulated that he must live with his mother in her Decatur, Ga. home, according to D.C.’s U.S. Attorney’s Office.