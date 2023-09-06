A suspect in police custody for committing a homicide escaped George Washington Hospital Wednesday afternoon, prompting students at nearby George Washington University to shelter in place.

The GW Hatchet, GWU's independent student newspaper, described the individual as "dangerous," and said there is currently a large police presence on campus. The publication put out the first alert just before 4 p.m. and mentioned that a helicopter was searching for the escapee over the Foggy Bottom neighborhood.

D.C. police revealed the man they are searching for is 31-year-old Christopher Haynes. He is not cuffed. They believe he left the hospital on the 900 block of 23rd Street Northwest just after 3:30 p.m.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Christopher Haynes, 31 Photo via Metropolitan Police Department

A message sent to the GWU community said to be on the lookout for a "black male with long dreads, wearing a jumpsuit and red shoes."

D.C. police have released an image of Haynes, and they're warning the public not to engage with him. Instead, call 911 if you see him.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.