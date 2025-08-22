George Mason violated Title VI with 'unlawful DEI policies': Education Dept.

The Brief The Education Department says George Mason violated Title VI by using race-based hiring practices. The complaint accuses President Gregory Washington of prioritizing diversity over qualifications. GMU has 10 days to accept a resolution agreement that includes apology and policy overhaul.



The U.S. Department of Education announced Friday that George Mason University violated Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964, following a federal investigation into the school’s hiring practices.

The agency said it launched the investigation earlier this year in response to a complaint from several George Mason professors who claim the university gave special treatment to candidates from underrepresented groups.

The complaint, aimed at George Mason President Gregory Washington, alleges he issued hiring guidance that prioritized diversity over qualifications, according to the Education Department.

The Department’s Office for Civil Rights said it notified GMU President Gregory Washington of the violation and issued a proposed resolution agreement outlining steps to address the findings.

The university has 10 days to voluntarily resolve the matter.

"In 2020, University President Gregory Washington called for expunging the so-called 'racist vestiges' from GMU’s campus. Without a hint of self awareness, President Washington then waged a university-wide campaign to implement unlawful DEI policies that intentionally discriminate on the basis of race. You can’t make this up," said Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor in a statement.

"Despite this unfortunate chapter in Mason’s history, the University now has the opportunity to come into compliance with federal civil rights laws by entering into a Resolution Agreement with the Office for Civil Rights," Trainor continued. "In the last seven months, this much is clear: The Trump-McMahon Department of Education will not allow racially exclusionary practices—which violate the Civil Rights Act, the Equal Protection Clause, and Supreme Court precedent—to continue corrupting our nation’s educational institutions."

The Education Department’s proposed resolution agreement requires George Mason University to apologize for the hiring practices, revise recruitment policies to comply with Title VI, and eliminate any race-based preferences. The university must also conduct annual training and maintain compliance records. Read he full list of actions online.