Gene Hackman, Betsy Arakawa cause of death revealed

Hackman and Arakawa were found dead in their Santa Fe estate on Feb. 26, along with one of their three dogs.

Betsy Arakawa's cause of death

What we know:

At a press conference Friday, Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell said Arakawa, 65, died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome.

Authorities believe Arakawa died first, with Feb. 11 as the last known date that she was alive. On that day, she had an email exchange with her massage therapist at about 11:20 a.m., and was at a Sprouts Farmers Market between 3:30 and 4:15 p.m. She was also seen on surveillance at a CVS Pharmacy in Santa Fe around 4:20 p.m. She stopped at a local pet food store around 4:54 p.m.

She entered her subdivision around 5:15 p.m. That was the last known activity for Arakawa.

Hantaviruses are a family of viruses that cause serious illness and sometimes death in people worldwide, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The viruses are spread by infected rodents through their urine, feces and saliva. Some hantaviruses cause hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, "a rare infectious disease that begins with flu-like symptoms and progresses rapidly to more severe disease," according to the Mayo Clinic.

Jarrell said only a few human infections are reported in New Mexico each year. In the past five years, the state has confirmed between one and seven hantavirus infections in humans each year through the end of 2024. There have been 136 infections over the past 50 years in New Mexico, five of those in Santa Fe County.

"This is a serious disease," Jarrell said. "42% of these infections here in New Mexico were fatal."

The dog that was found dead in a crate had a medical procedure at a veterinarian's office on Feb. 9, which could explain why the dog was caged.

What we don't know:

It's not clear how quickly Arakawa died.

Gene Hackman’s cause of death

Hackman, 95, died of heart disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a "significant contributory factor," officials said. Both Hackman and his wife died of natural causes.

Based on pacemaker activity, "it's reasonable to conclude that Mr. Hackman probably died around Feb. 18," about a week after his wife. Authorities said Hackman had no food in his system, but he was not dehydrated.

"He was in an advanced state of Alzheimer's, and it's quite possible that he was not aware that she was deceased," Jarrell said.

Hackman's autopsy showed "severe heart disease, including multiple surgical procedures involving the heart, evidence of prior heart attacks, and severe changes of the kidneys due to chronic high blood pressure," Jarrell said.

"Examination of the brain showed advanced Alzheimer's disease as well as blood vessel changes in the brain secondary to chronic high blood pressure," Jarrell continued.

The couple's bodies were decomposing, with mummification in Arakawa’s hands and feet, according to a search warrant affidavit. Hackman’s body showed similar signs. Hackman’s body was found in the home’s entryway and Arakawa’s was found in a bathroom.

The autopsy findings also found no evidence of internal or external trauma for Hackman.