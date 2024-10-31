Gay model's alleged attack in DC McDonald's under investigation

Image 1 of 2 ▼

A 22-year-old Colombian model was allegedly attacked in what he describes as a hate-motivated assault outside a McDonald's in the U Street corridor early Sunday.

The recent U.S. resident was targeted by a group using homophobic slurs and was physically beaten, according to both his spouse and an updated police report.

On Saturday night, Sebastian Thomas Robles Lascarro was out with friends enjoying D.C.’s nightlife when he decided to head home early. His spouse, Stuart West, told FOX 5 that Lacarro decided to stop at a McDonald's on 14th Street NW to grab a quick meal.

West said that Lascarro, who was in line at a self-service kiosk, was confronted by a woman.

"She screamed at him to ‘watch where the [expletive] he was going,’" West told FOX 5. Following West's advice to avoid confrontation, Lascarro attempted to leave, only to be blocked by a group of people, reportedly friends of the woman.

West described how the group insulted Lascarro with anti-gay slurs, calling him a "fag**t" and demanding he apologize. When Lascarro refused, several individuals allegedly began punching him.

"Five to 10 individuals started just punching him all over his face, all over his body," West said. "No one in the restaurant intervened; no one screamed ‘stop.’"

According to the police report, Lascarro sustained serious injuries and was left on the sidewalk outside. After the assault, the group allegedly threw food, trash, and drinks at him as he lay bleeding. Lascarro eventually managed to call West with help from two pedestrians who had seen him on the ground.

Lascarro was taken to Howard University Hospital, where he was treated for a busted lip, scrapes, and bruises. Despite his physical recovery, West says his husband remains deeply affected by the assault.

"I fear for his mental health," he said. "We’ve had conversations about whether D.C. is safe for us and whether the United States was the right choice."

West’s concerns are also rooted in the lack of support he said they received following the incident. He expressed frustration with the response from both emergency personnel and D.C. police.

Thomas felt dismissed by EMTs at the scene, who he claims failed to acknowledge the severity of the assault and his experience as a gay man. Additionally, West said it wasn’t until he contacted the D.C. police LGBTQ liaison that the incident was flagged as a hate crime. The police report was later updated to reflect the use of homophobic slurs by the alleged assailants.

West said that he wants city officials to address the violence, especially in prominent nightlife spots frequented by LGBTQ patrons.

"As we prepare for World Pride 2025, we must ensure the safety of our LGBTQ community and visitors," he stated.

FOX 5 reached out to D.C. police. They say they are investigating the assault as "potentially being motivated by hate or bias."

However, they also say "the designation can be changed at any point as an investigation proceeds and more information is gathered," and that "a designation as a hate crime by MPD does not mean that prosecutors will prosecute it as a hate crime."

FOX 5 photojournalist Jesse Burkett-Hall contributed to this report.