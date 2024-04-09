Gas station employee robbed at gun point in Northeast DC

Suspects caught on surveillance video robbing a gas station at gunpoint in Northeast, D.C.

According to police, an employee was outside of a gas station located in the 2800 block of 12th Street on Tuesday, April 9, around 4 a.m., when suspects approached the victim and one of the suspects brandished a handgun. The armed suspect forced the employee inside the store as the other suspect acted as a lookout. The armed suspect took cash and the employee’s cell phone and then fled the scene.

No word on injuries or the amount of cash that was taken.



Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.