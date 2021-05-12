Gas shortage fears fuel panic buying; could impact summer travel

Hundreds of gas stations across the country -- including some in Washington, D.C., Maryland and Virginia – are out of fuel days after a cyberattack shut down the country's largest fuel pipeline over the weekend.

Gas prices are hitting a seven year high with the national average now reaching over $3 a gallon.

The District, Virginia and other states across the country have declared a state of emergency and are asking for more fuel transports.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has issued new waivers now to help boost the supply of gasoline and the Department of Transportation has eased some rules as well as the lines continue to grow.

The incident began Wednesday when a group of Russian hackers hit the Atlanta-based Colonial Pipeline. Colonial reports that some capacity has been restored and they hope the entire the 5500-mile source of fuel that runs from Texas to New Jersey will be largely operational sometime later this week.

The attack comes just weeks before the Memorial Day holiday which is traditionally a major travel weekend across the U.S.

Experts say you should avoid buying gas for a few days if you can. Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied any involvement in the cyberattack.