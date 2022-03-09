Gas prices continue to rise across US; DC average nears $4.50 per gallon

Gas prices continue to soar across the U.S. According to AAA, Wednesday's national average for a gallon of gas is $4.252.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Across the DMV, average gas prices are:

$4.419 in Washington, D.C.

$4.233 in Maryland

$4.181 in Virginia

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Motorists can search for the cheapest gas prices near them on GasBuddy which also lists the cheapest gas by state and the nation's capital:

Washington, D.C.

Maryland

Advertisement

Virginia