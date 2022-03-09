Gas prices continue to rise across US; DC average nears $4.50 per gallon
WASHINGTON - Gas prices continue to soar across the U.S. According to AAA, Wednesday's national average for a gallon of gas is $4.252.
Across the DMV, average gas prices are:
$4.419 in Washington, D.C.
$4.233 in Maryland
$4.181 in Virginia
Motorists can search for the cheapest gas prices near them on GasBuddy which also lists the cheapest gas by state and the nation's capital:
