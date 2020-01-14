Gas leak prompts evacuations in Northwest DC neighborhood

article

D.C. emergency crews are evacuating all homes in the 400 block of Elm Street, Northwest on Tuesday afternoon.

A section of Howard Hospital Ambulatory Care Center was briefly evacuated after a gas odor was identified within the building.

Shortly after 2:20 p.m., officials notified staff that they could return to the section they'd evacuated.

Officials notified the public of what they described as a “large gas main breach” in the area of 5th and Elm Streets, Northwest around 1:30 p.m. via Twitter.