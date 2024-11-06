Gaithersburg woman confesses to mom’s murder in chilling call to police

Montgomery County Police have arrested Tiffany Zhang, 29, in connection with the death of her mother, Guichun Hu, 63, following a homicide investigation in Gaithersburg.

According to police, Zhang called the Emergency Communications Center around 9:53 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 4, stating she had killed her mother the previous day.

Police said she reported that her mother’s body was located outside their residence in a nearby grassy area on the 19400 block of Olive Tree Way.

Related article

When officers from the 6th District arrived at the scene, they found Zhang waiting outside, and Hu was pronounced dead shortly after.

Detectives from the Major Crimes Division - Homicide Section were notified and began an investigation.

Hu’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy will be conducted to confirm the official cause and manner of death.

Zhang was taken into custody without any issues and transported to the Central Processing Unit, where she was charged with first-degree murder.