Gaithersburg man raped, strangled homeless woman: police

A Gaithersburg man has been jailed without bond after he allegedly raped and tried to murder a homeless woman – and police are concerned he may have other victims.

Montgomery County police say Patrick Clayton Parker, 32, of Crestwood Boulevard struck up a conversation with the woman outside of a Silver Spring business.

They say Parker offered her a place to stay, and once they were at his home, he attacked her.

In addition to sexually assaulting the woman, police say he strangled her and struck her in the head.

They’ve charged him with first-degree rape, attempted second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Anyone who may have been victimized by Parker should call police at (240) 773-5050.

