Funeral services set for DC police officer Wayne David, road closures expected

By
Published  September 11, 2024 5:28pm EDT
Metropolitan Police Department
FOX 5 DC
WASHINGTON - The funeral for Investigator Wayne David, a 25-year veteran of the D.C. police force, will take place Thursday at Ebenezer A.M.E. Church in Fort Washington, Maryland. 

Officer David died in the line of duty on Aug. 29 when a firearm he was retrieving misfired.

The Metropolitan Police Department has announced road closures to accommodate the funeral procession, which will pass through parts of Northeast D.C. and Prince George’s County. The rolling closures are expected to occur between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The following roads will be affected:

  • Allentown Road from Lumar Drive to the on-ramp of the Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway at Forestville Road
  • The Outer Loop of the Capital Beltway/NB I-95/I-495 from Allentown Road to US-50
  • Westbound US-50 from the Capital Beltway to the D.C. line
  • Both directions of New York Avenue NE from Bladensburg Road NE to the Maryland line
  • Bladensburg Road NE from New York Avenue NE to 38th Avenue in Colmar Manor, Maryland

Motorists in these areas should expect delays and consider alternative routes. MPD has urged drivers to proceed with caution due to anticipated increased pedestrian traffic.

The department expressed gratitude to the Prince George’s County Police Department and Maryland State Police for their assistance in honoring Officer David’s life and service.

For updates on traffic conditions, visit D.C. Police Traffic on X 

Fallen DC officer Wayne David honored after accidental shooting

The body of fallen D.C. police officer Wayne David was taken to a Forestville funeral home as fellow first responders paid their respects. FOX 5's Josh Rosenthal has more on those events and where this investigation stands.

Officer David’s dedication to the force spanned over two decades, leaving a lasting impact on the department and the community he served.