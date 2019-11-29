RESTON, Va. - The holiday season is officially here and so is the fun at the Reston Holiday Parade!
The parade features dancers, floats and amazing balloons!
FOX 5's Angie Goff was out early to get into all of the fun!
Ready for the fun at the Reston Holiday Parade!
FOX 5’s Angie Goff is getting ready for the Reston Holiday Parade!
Candy Lane at the Reston Holiday Parade!
FOX 5's Angie Goff is on Candy Lane at the Reston Holiday Parade!
Inflating the balloons at the Reston Holiday Parade!
FOX 5’s Angie Goff was helping inflate the balloons at the Reston Holiday Parade!
Dancing and swinging at the Reston Holiday Parade!
FOX 5’s Angie Goff was getting into the dancing mood at the Reston Holiday Parade!
Getting ready for the Reston Holiday Parade!
FOX 5’s Angie Goff is getting ready for the Reston Holiday Parade!