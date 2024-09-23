Fall foliage 2024: Your full guide for leaf peeping across the DMV

It's officially fall and that means peak leaf-peeping time is almost here! The forests and woods across our area will soon become a magnificent array of colors.

While the vibrant orange, red and gold hues that we all look forward to aren't visible just yet, here's your comprehensive guide on where to go and when as the trees transition across the DMV.

When to go leaf peeping in the DMV

Fall foliage usually peaks in mid to late October in Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia. Peak colors in the DMV are expected around Oct. 7-14.

The Climate Prediction Center released monthly and seasonal outlook maps on temperature and precipitation on Sept. 19. You can also take a look at the Smoky Mountains 2024 Fall Foliage Prediction Map for an estimate on when the colors are expected to peak nationwide.

According to the National Park Service, temperature and precipitation can affect the length and vibrancy of fall colors. A hot summer and rainy fall can lead to shorter, duller foliage season while a warmer, earlier spring and fewer fall storms correlate with a later color change.

Warmer-than-average fall temperatures could impact foliage colors, making them less vibrant and a drought was particularly harsh in the mid-Atlantic and central Appalachians this summer. The latest forecast from the Climate Prediction Center shows that a warmer-than-average fall is likely for nearly the entire U.S.

A great day to visit is National Public Lands Day on Sept. 28. It's a fee-free day in all national parks!

Where to go leaf peeping in the DMV

The U.S. National Park Service has an extensive list of where to leaf-peep across the country this fall, depending on what kind of forest you would like to visit. Here are some of the best places to check out in the DMV.

This 1,754-acre city park extends from the Maryland-D.C. border to the Potomac River. It encompasses some of D.C.'s most popular parks, including Dumbarton Oaks Park and Meridian Hill Park.

Open from sunrise-sunset year-round

Free admission

Map of Rock Creek Park grounds

This 451-acre park is located in Northeast D.C., about 10 minutes away from the Capitol. You can tour the gardens by foot, car, or bicycle or take a 40-minute tram ride.

Bicycles and pedestrians may enter through R Street at all times and the closest Metro stop is Stadium Armory Station on the Blue and Orange line.

Outside grounds open daily from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m, closed to incoming automobile visitor traffic after 2:00 p.m. Monday through Friday

Free admission

Map of arboretum grounds

Interactive map of arboretum grounds

This park spans over 20,000 acres and snakes along the Potomac River from Washington, D.C. to Cumberland, Md.

The trailhead is located in Georgetown. It's a 14-mile hike from Georgetown to the Great Falls Tavern Visitor Center or a 20-minute drive.

There are opportunities to hike, bike, fish, boat, and horseback ride along the towpath, as well as popular events like Dulcimer Music at Great Falls series, "A Very Retail Georgetown" historic walking tour and Scary Stories on the Canal at the Great Falls Tavern.

Hours vary. Click here for updated schedules

The park is free to visit except the Great Falls Tavern area in Potomac, Md.Standard pass: $10-$20Annual pass: $35

Standard pass: $10-$20

Annual pass: $35

C&O Canal Maps

The park stretches across 800 acres from Great Falls, Va., to Potomac, Md. Various overlook points provide views of fall colors from 50-foot cliffs overlooking the Potomac River. The three falls overlooks are located within a five to ten-minute walk from the visitor center and parking lots.

Due to flooding during the hurricane season (September through November), some trails and locations may be inaccessible. The visitor's center is currently closed for repairs.

Park hours are 7 a.m. until dark, every day

Admission costs depend on whether you are entering by vehicle or on foot, bike, or horseback, and grant access for seven consecutive days.Standard pass: $10-$20Annual pass: $35

Standard pass: $10-$20

Annual pass: $35

Great Falls park brochure , Great Falls hiking maps

Harper's Ferry, W.Va., is about an hour and a half drive from Washington, D.C. The 2,300-acre site includes an American Civil War battle site and a variety of scenic trails.

The Harpers Ferry National Park Visitor Center is along US Route 340 in West Virginia. The park entrance is 8 miles east of Charles Town, W.Va. and 20 miles southwest of Frederick, Md.

Open year-round from 9a-5p daily, except on New Year's Day, Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day

This park does require an entrance passStandard pass: $10-$20Annual pass: $35

Standard pass: $10-$20

Annual pass: $35

Harpers Ferry National Historical Park maps

Burke Lake Park is located in Fairfax Station, Va. You can go camping, hiking, fishing, and boating on the 218-acre lake within the park's 888 acres.

There is also a miniature train, carousel, 18-hole, par-3 golf course, disk golf horseshoe pits, amphitheater, miniature golf course at this family-friendly park.

Fall foliage boat tours are offered throughout November until the leaves fall. Halloween events also begin Oct. 5, kicking off with "Goblin Golf Extravaganza."

Open daily from Memorial Day to Labor Day each year and then on weekends until late October

No entrance fee for Fairfax County residents, non-residents must pay on weekends and holidays only (weekdays are free)

Park maps, trail maps

This park spans over 6,300 acres along 14 miles in Gaithersburg, Md. There are over 50 miles of trails throughout the park and it also features 90-acre Clopper Lake, hiking trails, disc golf course, playgrounds, picnic areas, and a restored 19th-century cabin.

Visitors can rent a boat, canoe, or kayak It's also located less than an hour away from four other state parks if you are planning to hit multiple areas to see fall foliage: Patuxent River State Park, Patapsco Valley State Park, Morgan Run and Soldiers Delight Natural Environment Area.

March-October, open from 8 a.m. to sunset

November-February, open 10 a.m. to sunset

April-October, weekday visits are free but there is a charge for weekend visits

November-March, free entry seven days a week

Enjoy a long weekend with a trip to Patapsco Valley State Park in Ellicott City, Md. The more than 16,000-acre park runs along 32 miles of the Patapsco River.

Hiking, fishing, camping, canoeing, horseback and mountain bike trails are all part of the experience here and there are several planned activities you can participate in, including river snorkeling and group hikes. Fall colors hikes are scheduled for Sept. 26th and 29th.

Open 9 a.m. to sunset

Day-use admission fees:April through October:Weekdays: Maryland residents $2/vehicle; out-of-state residents $4/vehicleWeekends and holidays: Maryland residents $3/person; out-of-state residents $5/personNovember through March:Maryland Residents $2/vehicle; out-of-state residents $4/vehicle

April through October:Weekdays: Maryland residents $2/vehicle; out-of-state residents $4/vehicleWeekends and holidays: Maryland residents $3/person; out-of-state residents $5/person

Weekdays: Maryland residents $2/vehicle; out-of-state residents $4/vehicle

Weekends and holidays: Maryland residents $3/person; out-of-state residents $5/person

November through March:Maryland Residents $2/vehicle; out-of-state residents $4/vehicle

Maryland Residents $2/vehicle; out-of-state residents $4/vehicle

More information here

Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Va. features incredible views of red maple trees and red oak trees in the fall. The fragrant woods and trickling streams have welcomed generations of campers, hikers, bikers and nature lovers.

The park is 15,000 acres and features the Quantico Creek Watershed and is a great place for camping, hiking, picnicking and bicycling. Ranger-led programs and activities are also available throughout the year on the park's calendar.

Open daily from sunrise to sunset

Entry pass requiredStandard pass: $10-$20Annual pass: $35

Standard pass: $10-$20

Annual pass: $35

More information here

About an hour and a half away from D.C., Oregon Ridge Park and Nature Center in Cockeysville, Md., offers visitors a variety of activities, learning opportunities and a 6-mile network of nature trails to enjoy the beauty of Maryland.

The Oregon Ridge Nature Center, the first nature center built by the Department of Recreation and Parks and features community gardens, observation areas and a living classroom.

The Nature Center is also hosting the Honey Harvest Festival on Oct. 6, just before peak foliage is expected. Food trucks, local craft vendors, honey farms, education stations, and musicians will be there.

Park open sunrise to sunset, March through October. Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. November through February

Admission: $5 per car

View the trail map s

Shenandoah is one of the most iconic and beloved leaf-peeping spots in the DMV. As the weather begins to cool, the beautiful yellow, red and orange leaves can be seen from incredible heights in the forest.

Just 75 miles west of D.C., the park is over 200,000 acres, stretching for around 105 miles over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Keep in mind that campgrounds and lodges are usually fully booked for all weekends in September and October months in advance.

There are some first-come, first-served sites at campgrounds, they fill up quickly so you'll usually want to reserve by Thursday evening. You have to reserve these campgrounds in person.

The National Park Service tracks Shenandoah National Park's past Fall Color Reports. The park also produces a series of Fall Broadcasts, which discuss upcoming park events as well as current fall color reports, which are released every Thursday. Webcams are also available to view online daily.