1 adult in critical condition following vehicle collision involving DC Fire and EMS ambulance

Authorities are responding to a vehicle collision involving a D.C. Fire and EMS ambulance in Northwest.

According to officials, the driver of a civilian vehicle was removed from her vehicle and transported to an area hospital for serious injuries. Her condition is now critical.

The fire unit was in response to an emergency incident at the time of the collision in the area of Georgia Avenue and Farragut St. The driver of the unit has also been transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

A hazmat unit was requested to assist with a fuel spill.