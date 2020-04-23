Fresh produce handed out to frontline responders at George Washington University Hospital

article

Nutritious relief to frontline responders goes a long way during the fight against the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Produce Alliance Foundation and Keany Produce handed out boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables to George Washington University Hospital responders at University Yard.

The groups handed out 200 boxes of produce. You can donate to the Produce Alliance Foundation online.

