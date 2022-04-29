French Bulldog stolen in Southwest, police say

Another dog has been stolen in the District.

D.C. Police are now searching for a puppy that was taken on Wednesday in the Unit block of Forrester Street in Southwest.

Police say at approximately 10:00 a.m., a suspect broke into the unoccupied residence in Southwest. Once inside, the suspect took the victim’s dog – a black French Bulldog – and then fled the scene.



The puppy is 20-weeks-old and is named "Aurora."

Aurora the French Bulldog was last seen wearing a purple harness and is pictured below:













Anyone who has knowledge of Aurora’s whereabouts or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

Crime Solvers of Washington, D.C. currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.