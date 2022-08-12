French Bulldog stolen at gunpoint in DC found dead, owner says

article

Bruno, a French Bulldog stolen at gunpoint in April in D.C., has been found dead, according to his owner.

Several armed suspects approached a victim in the 5400 block of Kansas Avenue NW on April 13 and demanded they hand over their dog and belongings. Police have been searching for Bruno ever since.

Shortly after Bruno was taken, another dog, an Australian Shepherd named Pablo, was also stolen at gunpoint. He was reunited with his owners the next evening.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DC Dognapping: 4 people arrested and released after missing dog found in Northeast home; 1 dog still missing

Bruno's owner posted on Twitter on Friday that Prince George's County called to tell her that Bruno was found dead.

She thanked everyone who had helped her through the entire process.