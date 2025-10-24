Freeze Warnings, Frost Advisories in effect for parts of Maryland, Virginia as temperatures drop

The Brief Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories remain in effect until 9 a.m. Friday across parts of Md., Va., and W.Va. Sub-freezing temps could damage crops, sensitive plants, and outdoor plumbing. D.C. stays advisory-free but will see chilly highs in the 50s Friday.



Freeze warnings and frost advisories remain in effect until 9 a.m. Friday for portions of central and northern Maryland, central and northern Virginia, and the eastern panhandle of West Virginia, as temperatures drop across the region.

Cold snap

The National Weather Service warns that sub-freezing temperatures ranging from the upper 20s to low 30s are possible during the early morning hours. The cold snap could damage crops, harm sensitive vegetation, and pose a risk to unprotected outdoor plumbing.

While the District itself isn’t under any warnings or advisories, residents should brace for a chilly Friday with highs that will barely make it out of the 50s.

Weekend stays cool

Looking ahead to the weekend, expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs hovering near 60 degrees both Saturday and Sunday.

