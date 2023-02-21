Free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners in Prince William Co. amid uptick in vehicle thefts

Hyundai owners in Prince William County will be able to pick up steering wheel locks Tuesday as authorities work to combat a rise in thefts targeting those vehicles.

Residents who own, or lease, classic key ignition Hyundai vehicles - without push-button or electronic devices starters - are eligible.

Owners can go by any Prince William County district station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to get their locks.

On Monday, Kia and Hyundai owners lined up across Prince George’s County to receive free car anti-theft devices. Prince George's County Police distributed 500 steering wheel locks at three different locations.

Police departments across the region have experienced an uptick in Kia and Hyundai thefts.