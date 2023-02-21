Expand / Collapse search

Free steering wheel locks for Hyundai owners in Prince William Co. amid uptick in vehicle thefts

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - Hyundai owners in Prince William County will be able to pick up steering wheel locks Tuesday as authorities work to combat a rise in thefts targeting those vehicles.

Residents who own, or lease, classic key ignition Hyundai vehicles - without push-button or electronic devices starters - are eligible.

Owners can go by any Prince William County district station from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday to get their locks.

On Monday, Kia and Hyundai owners lined up across Prince George’s County to receive free car anti-theft devices. Prince George's County Police distributed 500 steering wheel locks at three different locations.

Police departments across the region have experienced an uptick in Kia and Hyundai thefts.